WATCH: Jaguar Jonze – ‘MURDER’

On her latest offering MURDER, Jaguar Jonze carves a portrait of a broken relationship, immersed in her signature electro-pop beats. In the accompanying visuals, Jonze navigates a multitude of emotions, withdrawing into a jagged, rose-coloured landscape in order to evoke surreal visions of love and heartbreak.

After contracting coronavirus earlier this year, Jonze was admitted to hospital before releasing her debut EP Diamonds and Liquid Gold in April. Since then, the Brisbane-based singer has released her single DEADALIVE, which was her first material since the original EP, now following it up with MURDER.

“It’s about when a relationship gets pushed beyond a boundary that should’ve never been crossed and why we ever thought that was a good idea,” Jonze described of the song in a press release.

“Wishing that we could go backwards to where it was before that line was crossed but knowing we’re both guilty of having made that decision to, put grimly, ‘kill’ that relationship.”

MURDER is out on all streaming platforms.