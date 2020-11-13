Trump administration apparently forgot all about banning TikTok amid US election

TikTok was scheduled to be banned in the US on November 12, yet Trump’s administration seems to have let this one slide.

Remember when Trump took on TikTok? The proposed deadline for the app to be bought by an American company – or be banned in the country – has snuck right up, leaving TikTok and parent organisation Bytedance wondering ‘what’s the go?’.

The plans to ban the app stemmed from national security concerns around the Chinese-owned TikTok, with the original ban set to occur back on September 30.

Yet just hours before the September 30 deadline, a federal judge granted an injunction postponing the prevention of new downloads to November 12. Now this deadline imposed by The Committee on Foreign Investment in The United States (CFIUS) has arrived, but it seems no one really knows what’s happening.

Since Trump imposed the original ban, bidding wars have occurred, with Microsoft being a major contender, yet none have gone through. Oracle and Walmart struck a complicated deal with ByteDance, which Trump approved, but this was never sanctioned by the Chinese government.

This left TikTok, an estimated 100 million US users, and more than 1,500 US employees all in limbo, despite the organisation trying to clarify their stance in the market.