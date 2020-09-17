WATCH: King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – ‘Straws In The Wind’

Psych-rock legends King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard release Straws In The Wind, their third single of 2020, in what has been an unusually quiet year for the band. As with any King Gizz release, psychedelic guitar riffs and complex beats are on full display, with keyboardist Ambrose Kenny-Smith handling the vocals this time around.

The DIY film clip, directed by Jason Galea, is comedic in its liberal usage of green screen loaded with visual effects, with what could only be an extremely powerful fan or leaf blower used to mimick the wind.

Watch it below.