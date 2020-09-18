Donald Trump has been accused of sexual assault by former model Amy Dorris

Former model Amy Dorris is the latest women to allege US President Donald Trump sexually assaulted her, claiming the incident occurred at the 1997 US Open.

Yet another woman has come forward accusing US President Donald Trump of sexual assault. In an interview with The Guardian, former model Amy Dorris has claimed that Trump kissed and groped her against her will at the US Open Tennis tournament in 1997.

Dorris was 24 at the time and alleges that Trump held her in an inescapable grip as he assaulted her and forced his tongue down her throat.

“He just shoved his tongue down my throat and I was pushing him off. And then that’s when his grip became tighter and his hands were very gropey and all over my butt, my breasts, my back, everything,” Dorris told The Guardian.

She also provided evidence to support her account including photos of her with Donald Trump, her ticket stub to the US Open, and corroboration of the story from several people she shared it with at the time.

Trump has denied the claims to The Guardian via his lawyers.

Dorris was initally inspired to tell her story when other accounts surrounding Trump came out in 2016; however, she decided against it at the time due to fears for the safety of her family. Her frustration over other alleged victims being accused of lying and her two daughters growing older gave her the motivation to finally speak out.

“Now I feel like my girls are about to turn 13 years old and I want them to know that you don’t let anybody do anything to you that you don’t want,” she said, “I want them to see that I didn’t stay quiet.”

Over 20 women have come forward or publicly discussed claims of sexual assault or misconduct by Donald Trump, including his former wife Ivana Trump and 5 former Miss Teen America contestants.