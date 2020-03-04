WATCH: Kirrah Amosa – ‘Island Way’
FIND OUT MORE
March 4, 2020
Gigs of the week
Want to see your gig here?
- Wed Mar 04 2020 Aldous Harding
Enmore Theatre, Sydney
- Fri Mar 06 2020 COFFIN
The Lansdowne Hotel, Sydney
- Fri Mar 06 2020 Stereolab
Melbourne Zoo, Melbourne
- Sat Mar 07 2020 Amyl & The Sniffers
The Triffid, Brisbane
- Tue Mar 10 2020 Kikagaku Moyo
Amplifier Bar, Perth
- Fri Mar 13 2020 Happy Mag Issue 14 Launch
The Marlborough Hotel, Sydney
Subscribe to Happy
More from Happy Mag
- Kirrah Amosa develops a powerful sense of identity on ‘Island Way’ After making waves with her […]
- WATCH: Jenny Hval – Spells Fresh off the release of her […]
- LISTEN: Unknown Mortal Orchestra – American Guilt This is some chunky shit. […]