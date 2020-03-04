Check out these insane close up photos of Australia’s deadliest reptiles

For many people who don’t live here, the idea of Australia evokes shuddering notions of snakes, spiders, crocodiles, and all manner of dangerous wildlife.

Ross McGibbon is an Australian photographer who gets up close and personal with those reptiles for a living – and the results are mindblowing.

Whilst many conceptions about Australian wildlife are exaggerated – no we don’t ride kangaroos and koalas are not drop bears – it is true that if you venture into outback areas you could come across something that might hurt you, however unlikely.

A supporter of reptile conservation, McGibbon uses his photos to promote reptile awareness and education. He will often come within one metre of some of the world’s most venomous snakes in order to get the perfect shot. Viewing his photos provides a small sense of what it might feel like to come face to face with one of these scaly critters.

“Seeing wildlife in enclosures and zoo’s has never been my thing,” McGibbon described in an interview with National Geographic Australia.

“I draw great satisfaction from locating and observing them in their natural habitat,” he continued. “When you spend so long researching a particular species and investing a lot of your time and money into finding them in the wild, there is no better reward than to capture the moment and share it with others.”

Check out some of his incredible photos below.

To see more of McGibbon’s photos, head over to his website or follow him on Instagram.