WATCH: Last Thursday – ‘I Hear’

Last Thursday are back and they’re pulling no punches. Fresh off the bus from their NSW tour, the indie-rockers have dropped a tasty new treat for fans.

The single is another, incredible piece in the Last Thursday puzzle; grappling with the liminal space between youth and adulthood. With the same vulnerability and candour that they take through all their work, I Hear paints indie-rock with something utterly mesmerising. What exactly is it? Well, that’s for them to know and for you to find out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Last Thursday (@lastthursdayband)

Enter the single’s accompanying music video; a satirical, coked-out, cake-faced masterpiece. Born under the creative genius of director Mikey Conlon, the video brings on long-time collaborators and mates Harry Moulston (a.k.a. Renwick), Amy Mifsud (a.k.a betty), and everyone’s favourite party dad Justin Tripic (The Spooked Kooks) for an unforgettable five minutes of chaos.

Do yourselves a favour and dive in below: