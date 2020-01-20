 ​ ​
happy mag subscription

WATCH: Mura Masa feat. Ellie Rowsell – ‘Teenage Headache Dreams’

Mura Masa returns with one of the more beautiful and powerful music videos you will watch this week. In an amalgamation of dance and sheer brutality, we are shown a grim yet expressive reflection of pain and fear. Wolf Alice’s Ellie Rowsell delivers one of her most heart-wrenching performances in a song that elevates the soul to euphoric spaces. A very early contender for song of the year.

Tags:

FIND OUT MORE

Leave a Reply

January 20, 2020

Tags:

More from Happy Mag