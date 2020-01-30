WATCH: Tame Impala – ‘Lost In Yesterday’

Surprise, it’s a Tame Impala music video that actually has Kevin Parker in it. Watch the new clip for Lost In Yesterday below.
Tame Impala’s new album The Slow Rush is out February 14th. Pre-order your copy here.
Tour Dates
AUCKLAND, NZ – Thursday 16 April, Spark Arena
BRISBANE, QLD – Saturday 18 April, Brisbane Entertainment Centre
SYDNEY, NSW – Monday 20 April, Qudos Bank Arena
MELBOURNE, VIC – Thursday 23 April, Rod Laver Arena
ADELAIDE, SA – Saturday 25 April, Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena
PERTH, WA – Tuesday 28 April, RAC Arena