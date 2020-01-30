The New Pornographers get creative on new age-inclusive merch range

What do you do when you want to sell merch to underage fans but your band has an explict name?

You change the band name on your merch, of course. And that’s exactly what Canadian indie rock band the New Pornographers have recently done.

Today the band have unveiled their latest merch release, new kids’ shirts that bear an appropriately censored name: the News Photographers. The shirt also features the artwork and title of their most recent album, In The Morse Code of Brake Lights.

All in all, it seems like a nice inclusive approach to create merch for all their fans – and also a humorous way to poke fun at themselves. In the past, popular children’s music singer-songwriter Raffi has spoken of his objection to the band name, however, he has since apologised.

Check out the merch below.

Our newest merch addition! KIDS SHIRTS! Now available in Youth SM/M/L/XL pic.twitter.com/zUXDJFue6c — New Pornographers (@TheNewPornos) January 30, 2020

After posting the new merch, the band received some classic responses from fans:

Is this real? Because it should be real. — David Griner (@griner) January 30, 2020

Lol I put some songs of yours on my (then) young son’s iPod and renamed you the New Photographers. I need to pick one of these up for him ✌️ — Paul, hello (@YesNoSuper) January 30, 2020

I need this in adult sizes so when my older patients see their physical therapist (me) at the grocery store I don’t have to be asked so many questions about my shirt 😅. — Brandon Whittington, DPT (@LevelUpCalabash) January 30, 2020

Tour Dates

Thursday 20 February – Melbourne Recital Centre – Melbourne, VIC

Friday 21 February – Melbourne Recital Centre – Melbourne, VIC

Sunday 23 February – Rechabites Hall – Perth, WA

Tuesday 25 February – The Triffid – Brisbane, QLD

Wednesday 26 February – Metro Theatre – Sydney, NSW

Friday 28 February – Canberra Theatre – Canberra, ACT

Sunday 1 March – Adelaide Festival, Palais – Adelaide, SA

Tuesday 3 March – NZ Festival – Wellington, NZ