’80s hit ‘Break My Stride’ has become an unexpected TikTok sensation

“Last night I had the strangest dream… I sailed away to China… In a little rowboat to find ya…” Sound familiar?

Well, it should. Because those are the lyrics to Break My Stride, the 1983 new wave hit by Matthew Wilder (the same man who in the future would go onto produce No Doubt’s Tragic Kingdom). And now, in a chain of events that absolutely no one could have predicted, Break My Stride has become a viral TikTok sensation.

The trend consists of one person texting the lyrics of the song to someone they know, line by line, until the other person either figures out what’s going on, or stops responding. Then the first person films themselves dancing to the song in front of the text chain.

Well, Matthew Wilder caught wind of the whole situation and decided to well and truly get on board. You can see him partaking in the trend below…

Since then he’s released a new lyric video for the song which references the TikTok trend, formatting the lyrics in text bubbles like those used in iPhone messages.

He also posted a message thanking TikTok users for bringing his song back into the spotlight:

“Hi, this is Matthew Wilder coming to you from Budapest. It’s my birthday! And I want to thank all the TikTok-ers out there for the wonderful videos that you’ve been doing. It’s amazing that you’ve discovered Break My Stride, and rediscovered it. It’s the best gift that you could have possibly given to me.”

It’s heartwarming to see the generations coming together. Check out Wilder’s lyric video below.