Sometimes, the crowd outperforms the artist. Watch 5 times this exact thing happened.

From tens of thousands of fans screaming along to Travis Scott, to MGMT being pelted by a festival’s worth of left shoes, sometimes an epic crowd will take a performance to the next level.

No matter the genre, whether it be Kendrick Lamar’s Grammy-winning hip hop or Dimitri Vegas’ hi-BPM beats, the power of a crowd tuned to a single purpose is something incredible to witness.

Check out the video below: