Fake Melania: new photo prompts rumours that Melania Trump is using a body double

An online conspiracy about Melania Trump has returned after a new photo of the First Lady recently emerged featuring a few differences which, for some, didn’t seem to add up.

The Fake Melania conspiracy theory dates back to October 2017, when actor and comedian Andrea Wagner Barton made a post on Facebook drawing attention to the differences between the decoy and the real Melania.

“Is it me or during his speech today a decoy “stood in” for Melania??” Barton wrote.

Is it me or during his speech today a decoy “stood in” for Melania??… Posted by Andrea Andi Wagner on Friday, 13 October 2017

Since then, there have been a few other spottings of Donald Trump *allegedly* using body doubles for his wife, including recently, when the President and First Lady were photographed boarding the Marine One on the South Lawn of the Whitehouse in Washington.

That definitely isn’t Melania and it’s not the first time either. pic.twitter.com/gKAcNMqlo9 — #AKF & #YANA SPN FAN (@Phoenix_Ranger) October 25, 2020

The internet did its thing and thousands of self-made online FBI agents got to work, pointing out that the most noticeable difference between the two supposed Melania Trump faces were their smiles, which didn’t seem to quite match up.

There is legit a fake Melania walking around with the President of the United States and we’re all just like “okay,cool.” I’m legit losing my mind at how we’ve gotten to such a batshit crazy normal that the Country is just giving a shoulder shrug emoji to this INSANITY. https://t.co/EN3tbY5NZh — Josh Gad (@joshgad) October 25, 2020

Remember when Fresh Prince of Bel-Air got the “New” Aunt Viv?#FakeMelania pic.twitter.com/EqBiUYe3Nm — Senator Briggs (@Briggs) October 25, 2020

Rumours are circulating that Trump chose to use this body double after a recent awkward moment between the pair at the end of the final US presidential debate. As they were exiting the stage hand-in-hand, Melania Trump could be seen quickly tugging her hand away from that of her husband.

I’m still wondering about this footage of the President violently jerking his hand while Biden hugs his wife pic.twitter.com/jf2KlbJHCl — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) October 1, 2020

Much like the conspiracy theory that Scott Morrison shat his pants at Engadine Macca’s in 1997, we may never know the real answer. But at the very least, it’s amusing to observe Twitter marvel at the possibility.