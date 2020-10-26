News

Fake Melania: new photo prompts rumours that Melania Trump is using a body double

by Samara Louise

The internet is buzzing after a recent photo of Melania Trump looks uncannily like a body double has stepped in for her.

An online conspiracy about Melania Trump has returned after a new photo of the First Lady recently emerged featuring a few differences which, for some, didn’t seem to add up.

The Fake Melania conspiracy theory dates back to October 2017, when actor and comedian Andrea Wagner Barton made a post on Facebook drawing attention to the differences between the decoy and the real Melania.

“Is it me or during his speech today a decoy “stood in” for Melania??” Barton wrote.

Since then, there have been a few other spottings of Donald Trump *allegedly* using body doubles for his wife, including recently, when the President and First Lady were photographed boarding the Marine One on the South Lawn of the Whitehouse in Washington.

The internet did its thing and thousands of self-made online FBI agents got to work, pointing out that the most noticeable difference between the two supposed Melania Trump faces were their smiles, which didn’t seem to quite match up.

Rumours are circulating that Trump chose to use this body double after a recent awkward moment between the pair at the end of the final US presidential debate. As they were exiting the stage hand-in-hand, Melania Trump could be seen quickly tugging her hand away from that of her husband.

Much like the conspiracy theory that Scott Morrison shat his pants at Engadine Macca’s in 1997, we may never know the real answer. But at the very least, it’s amusing to observe Twitter marvel at the possibility.

