WATCH: The best fan freak outs of all time

Would you freak out if you met Paul McCartney or Kurt Cobain? The excitement of these fans is totally contagious.

They say don’t meet your heroes, but we reckon that’s garbage. When these fans met the artists who meant the most to them their reaction wasn’t disappointment, it was a total fan freak out.

Whether it’s a man yelling “are you kidding me?” as he’s brought onstage with Green Day, or metal band Acrassicauda being gifted a guitar by Metallica after escaping from Baghdad, it’s hard not to smile as these fans meet their idols.