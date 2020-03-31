WATCH: The National – ‘High Violet’ Live From Brooklyn Academy of Music

In celebration of their upcoming High Violet 10th anniversary reissue, The National have shared footage from a Brooklyn concert filmed five days after the record’s original release. Step into the time capsule below.
High Violet 10-Year Anniversary Triple LP
Side A
1. Terrible Love
2. Sorrow
3. Anyone’s Ghost
Side B
1. Little Faith
2. Afraid Of Everyone
3. Bloodbuzz Ohio
Side C
1. Lemonworld
2. Runaway
3. Conversation 16
Side D
1. England
2. Vanderlyle Crybaby Geeks
Side E
1. Terrible Love (Alternate Version)
2. Wake Up Your Saints
3. You Were A Kindness
4. Walk Off
Side F
1. Sin-Eaters
2. Bloodbuzz Ohio (Live On The Current)
3. Anyone’s Ghost (Live at Brooklyn Academy Of Music)
4. England (Live at Brooklyn Academy Of Music)
The National – High Violet 10-Year Anniversary Triple LP is out Friday 19 June via 4AD / Remote Control Records. Pre-order your copy here.