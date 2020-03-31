WATCH: The National – ‘High Violet’ Live From Brooklyn Academy of Music

In celebration of their upcoming High Violet 10th anniversary reissue, The National have shared footage from a Brooklyn concert filmed five days after the record’s original release. Step into the time capsule below.

High Violet 10-Year Anniversary Triple LP

Side A

1. Terrible Love

2. Sorrow

3. Anyone’s Ghost

Side B

1. Little Faith

2. Afraid Of Everyone

3. Bloodbuzz Ohio

Side C

1. Lemonworld

2. Runaway

3. Conversation 16

Side D

1. England

2. Vanderlyle Crybaby Geeks

Side E

1. Terrible Love (Alternate Version)

2. Wake Up Your Saints

3. You Were A Kindness

4. Walk Off

Side F

1. Sin-Eaters

2. Bloodbuzz Ohio (Live On The Current)

3. Anyone’s Ghost (Live at Brooklyn Academy Of Music)

4. England (Live at Brooklyn Academy Of Music)

The National – High Violet 10-Year Anniversary Triple LP is out Friday 19 June via 4AD / Remote Control Records. Pre-order your copy here.