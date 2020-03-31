 ​ ​
happy mag subscription

WATCH: The National – ‘High Violet’ Live From Brooklyn Academy of Music

the national high violet 10 year anniversary

In celebration of their upcoming High Violet 10th anniversary reissue, The National have shared footage from a Brooklyn concert filmed five days after the record’s original release. Step into the time capsule below.

the national high violet 10 year anniversary

High Violet 10-Year Anniversary Triple LP

Side A
1. Terrible Love
2. Sorrow
3. Anyone’s Ghost

Side B
1. Little Faith
2. Afraid Of Everyone
3. Bloodbuzz Ohio

Side C
1. Lemonworld
2. Runaway
3. Conversation 16

Side D
1. England
2. Vanderlyle Crybaby Geeks

Side E
1. Terrible Love (Alternate Version)
2. Wake Up Your Saints
3. You Were A Kindness
4. Walk Off

Side F
1. Sin-Eaters
2. Bloodbuzz Ohio (Live On The Current)
3. Anyone’s Ghost (Live at Brooklyn Academy Of Music)
4. England (Live at Brooklyn Academy Of Music)

 

The National – High Violet 10-Year Anniversary Triple LP is out Friday 19 June via 4AD / Remote Control Records. Pre-order your copy here.

Tags:

FIND OUT MORE

BUY MUSIC
The National Archives

Leave a Reply

March 31, 2020

Tags:

More from Happy Mag