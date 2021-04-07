Watch this tapir literally scratch its back with its penis

If you thought a donkey’s you-know-what was impressive, the Tapir provides some seriously stiff competition.

The Tapir are funny looking creatures and unfortunately an endangered species, but they are evidently pretty good at problem-solving.

When it comes to an itch you can’t scratch, some might use a fork or a back-scratcher apparatus – the tapir? He uses his penis. His tapenis.

There’s really not a whole lot more to say other than that the tapir is well-known for it’s prehensile penis (also terrifyingly known as a gripping penis) which is used to keep hold of a female during copulation to ensure successful insemination.

The male tapir apparently has a prehensile penis so long that it can flick it over its shoulder — Tom Holland (@holland_tom) June 8, 2018

Once pregnant, the female stays that way for over a year, (roughly 13-14 months). According to IFL science, as tapirs can only produce one little calf at a time, if the populations’s number were to decline, due to hunting or deforestation, it is unlikely that they would ever recover. If ever there was a reason to save the trees, it’s this adorable spotty little face. Look how cute!

They have a baby tapir at Seattle’s @woodlandparkzoo as well. Such a wealth of blessings. https://t.co/2da7z0R2AZ — TC Perret (@tcperret) April 6, 2021

white-cheeked gibbon grooming a malayan tapir pic.twitter.com/9vXXbGVJZT — funky siamang #mopweek (@gibbonluvr) April 5, 2021

You can watch the enormous tarpenis in action here. Go ahead, you know you want to.