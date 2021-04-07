News

Watch this tapir literally scratch its back with its penis

HN

by Hayley Noble

Tapir Penis Scratching

Image: EDGE of existence

HN

by Hayley Noble

If you thought a donkey’s you-know-what was impressive, the Tapir provides some seriously stiff competition.

The Tapir are funny looking creatures and unfortunately an endangered species, but they are evidently pretty good at problem-solving.

When it comes to an itch you can’t scratch, some might use a fork or a back-scratcher apparatus – the tapir? He uses his penis. His tapenis.

Tapir penis Scratching
Image: metro.co.uk

There’s really not a whole lot more to say other than that the tapir is well-known for it’s prehensile penis (also terrifyingly known as a gripping penis) which is used to keep hold of a female during copulation to ensure successful insemination.

 

Once pregnant, the female stays that way for over a year, (roughly 13-14 months). According to IFL science, as tapirs can only produce one little calf at a time, if the populations’s number were to decline, due to hunting or deforestation, it is unlikely that they would ever recover. If ever there was a reason to save the trees, it’s this adorable spotty little face. Look how cute!

via GIPHY

With it’s little stumpy arms it makes sense that the tapir would seek out an alternative method for reaching it’s own back. Look at this clever dude enlisting the help of a furry assistant.

You can watch the enormous tarpenis in action here. Go ahead, you know you want to.

Related