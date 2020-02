Thundercat goes full Johnny Bravo in the clip for Dragonball Durag, attempting to seduce HAIM, Kali Uchis, and Quinta Brunson. The track was co-produced by Flying Lotus and comes from Thundercat’s upcoming album It Is What It Is.



Thundercat’s new album It Is What It Is will be available April 3rd via Brainfeeder. Pre-order your copy here.