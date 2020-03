“Loud, proud and ready to riot.” VOIID are coming back with a sick new track Sour. The song is representative of the notion of taking a stand for women, whilst raising awareness for sexual assault/abuse.



VOIID will join These New South Whales, Hard-Ons, SCABZ and more at the Happy Mag Issue 14 Launch on Friday the 13th of March. For more info, click here.