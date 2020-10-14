Watch Yours Truly perform ‘Funeral Home’ Live at Enmore

Yours Truly was the latest band to hit the Live at Enmore studios. Check out the hard-hitting performance of their new single, Funeral Home.

Yours Truly recently visited the Live at Enmore studios. Since forming in 2016, the pop-punk outfit has been a mainstay on the touring circuit in Australia and internationally, garnering a huge amount of attention for their tight and energetic live shows.

They haven’t slacked off in the studio either, with an EP released in 2017, a string of singles and now a debut album under their belts. Funeral Home is a fresh single from their new album, Self Care.

The band consists of the twin guitar assault of Teddie Winder-Haron and Lachlan Cronin, with pounding rhythms courtesy of Bradley Cronan and the stunningly crisp and pitch-perfect vocals of Mikaila Delgado. Before the session, Delgado explained the meaning behind the track:

“The song is about finding unity through loss and grief and the uncomfortable nature of funerals and being around people that you’re related to but don’t really know.”

Check out the performance below:

Funeral Home appears on Yours Truly’s debut full-length record, Self Care, which is available to buy or stream now. For more details, visit the band’s website.