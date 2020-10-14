News

Stevie Nicks just joined TikTok and broke the internet

Happy

by Happy

stevie-nicks-tiktok
Happy

by Happy

Much to the delight of everyone everywhere, Stevie Nicks has decided to join TikTok and offer up her own version of that recent viral video.

Queen Stevie Nicks has decided to throw her cranberry juice in the ring, uploading her own take on that recent viral TikTok video which put Fleetwood Mac back in the charts.

It comes after a grinning Mick Fleetwood last week jumped on the bandwagon, creating a TikTok account in order to post a video of himself gliding along to Dreams (cranberry juice, obviously, in hand).

stevie nicks tiktok viral
Photo: Lynn Goldsmith

In a similar fashion, Nicks has now also joined TikTok, and in her first video, the iconic singer can be seen lacing up her rollerskates, the accompanying caption describing: “Afternoon vibe. Lace ’em up!” 

With Dreams playing in the background and some Ocean Spray’s Cran-Raspberry on hand, what makes Nicks’ offering even more special is that she can be heard singing along to the 1977 hit.

@stevienicksAfternoon vibe. Lace ’em up! ##Dreams ##FleetwoodMac ##CranberryDreams @420doggface208♬ Dreams (2004 Remaster) – Fleetwood Mac

People have reacted with (understandable) excitement.

If only the internet was always this wonderful. While you’re here, catch the OG video below.

Next Up: Stevie Nicks’ 7 best collaborations

Related