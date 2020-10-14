Stevie Nicks just joined TikTok and broke the internet

Much to the delight of everyone everywhere, Stevie Nicks has decided to join TikTok and offer up her own version of that recent viral video.

Queen Stevie Nicks has decided to throw her cranberry juice in the ring, uploading her own take on that recent viral TikTok video which put Fleetwood Mac back in the charts.

It comes after a grinning Mick Fleetwood last week jumped on the bandwagon, creating a TikTok account in order to post a video of himself gliding along to Dreams (cranberry juice, obviously, in hand).

In a similar fashion, Nicks has now also joined TikTok, and in her first video, the iconic singer can be seen lacing up her rollerskates, the accompanying caption describing: “Afternoon vibe. Lace ’em up!”

With Dreams playing in the background and some Ocean Spray’s Cran-Raspberry on hand, what makes Nicks’ offering even more special is that she can be heard singing along to the 1977 hit.

People have reacted with (understandable) excitement.

OK THIS IS OFFICIALLY MY FAVORITE THING RIGHT NOW I CAN’T HANDLE THIS pic.twitter.com/rDXCBHnYcH — Shana stevens (@OhYeaMrKrabs1) October 13, 2020

stevie nicks is the moment pic.twitter.com/cWra8bOOMz — alana (@bigdionenergy) October 13, 2020

When October started, Stevie Nicks said “I gonna take over this entire fucking world!” pic.twitter.com/wQFIxI3YkC — 𝑘𝑎𝑡 | STEVIE’S LEGS STAN (@nicksbelladonna) October 13, 2020

STEVIE NICKS JOINED TIK TOK 😭 pic.twitter.com/FnAccdoE5i — ً (@chromadove) October 14, 2020

stevie nicks really broke the internet with a video of her putting on some roller skates pic.twitter.com/HG2a7UBMeL — sister of the moon (@golddustbxtch) October 13, 2020

stevie nicks singing in roller skates brought me so much joy today — Lorie Liebig (@lorieliebig) October 13, 2020

If only the internet was always this wonderful. While you’re here, catch the OG video below.

