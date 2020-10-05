Mick Fleetwood has taken to TikTok to recreate the viral video which recently put Fleetwood Mac back in the charts.

Last week, Fleetwood Mac saw a rise in the charts after a TikTok video of a skateboarder vibing to Dreams went viral. Now, Mick Fleetwood has taken to the platform to recreate the video and it’s nothing short of iconic.

In case you missed it, the video in question featured a dude (@420doggface208) skating down a highway, listening to Dreams, all the while glugging on some good old fashioned cranberry juice. The video racked up millions of views and even scored a retweet from the band themselves.

Now, it seems Mick Fleetwood has created a TikTok solely for the purpose of recreating the viral video. Somewhat anachronistic and 100% cute, the video features Fleetwood similarly gliding along whilst drinking cranberry juice and miming along to Dreams – although, from the way he’s holding himself, it seems he’s more likely riding a scooter than a skateboard.

“@420doggface208 had it right,” Fleetwood describes in the caption. “Dreams and Cranberry just hits different.”

Since the original video, Dreams exploded back into the charts with a 184 per cent boost in sales, a 127 per cent rise in Spotify streams, and a 221 per cent boost in Apple Music streams.

Speaking to TMZ recently, @420doggface208, or as he is more formally known, Nathan Apodaca, revealed that he’d made the video when his car broke down on his way to work.

*runs to the town centre, climbs the bell tower, and begins frantically ringing the bell while screaming* MICK FLEETWOOD HAS MADE A TIKTOK OF HIMSELF LIP SYNCING DREAMS WHILE SKATEBOARDING AND DRINKING CRANBERRY JUICE pic.twitter.com/kbnwNNt9Wu — Jess McGuire (@jessmcguire) October 4, 2020

“My car, it just shuts off sometimes,” he said. “The battery ― I don’t know what it is ― just shuts off. I always have my long board in there, in case I run out of gas or something.”

“So I just jumped on my long board [and] I decided this would be perfect for a video. I had my cranberry juice with me, because that’s my drink.”

Apodaca has reportedly since received $10,000 in donations from fans so that he can give his car a much-needed fix.