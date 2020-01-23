Weedopedia, Shark Arm and more – Happy’s Weekend Reading

On the list for this weekend in the world of new books is Weedopedia, which details everything you need to know about cannabis, while Shark Arm investigates an aquatic cold case from 1930s Sydney.

The Passion Economy offers a roadmap for navigating the economics of the new millennium, Black Wave is Kim Ghattas’ examination of a pivotal point in the history of the Middle East and Such a Fun Age signals the emergence of a new literary star. Let’s check out the selection.

Weedopedia by Adams Media

Need a little read-up on everything weedy? Impress your friends with your new-found encyclopedic knowledge on marijuana culture and consumption, and even the best movies to get high to. Find out more at Simon & Schuster.

Shark Arm by Phillip Roope and Kevin Meagher

It should’ve been the perfect crime. A police informer ruthlessly and efficiently disposed of. What the killers didn’t count on was a shark that was a resident of a Coogee aquarium coughing up the arm of the victim. Visit Allen & Unwin for more.

The Passion Economy: The New Rules for Thriving in the 21st Century by Adam Davidson

The economic dark times brought on by the greed of unethical capitalism can evoke cynicism even in the most positive people. Davidson’s paradigm shift laid out in The Passion Economy draws on inspiring case studies and offers a roadmap for future success. More at Hachette.

Such a Fun Age by Kiley Reid

This strikingly provocative debut from Kiley Reid explores the myriad touchpoints between two disparate characters. The convergence of class, race and human relations is explored with depth, humour and healthy helping of subversion. Via Bloomsbury.

Black Wave: Saudi Arabia, Iran and the Rivalry that Unravelled the Middle East by Kim Ghattas

Award-winning journalist and author Kim Ghattas focuses on a significant year in the geopolitical upheaval of the Middle East: 1979. This riveting exploration details the battle for religious and cultural supremacy – set in train by the events of that year – that continues to this day. Visit Hachette for more.