Wheels or doors? The answer is obvious

The latest TikTok trend to explode the internet is a ridiculous amount of people arguing over whether there are more doors or wheels in the world.

So yeah… people must be bored.

No matter the initial motivation behind the debate, it’s certainly getting heated and just about everybody thinks they have the answer and that the opposition is stupid and if I’m honest, I feel exactly the same way.

The videos are amusingly convincing or so at least I found, for one side of the argument.

I’m talking about doors. There are totally way more doors than wheels in the world. Yes, this is just my opinion but hey, I’ve got a good feeling about it.

Watch a few TikToks arguing both sides and figure it out for yourself.