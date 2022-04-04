‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ is back on the best sellers list

Knocking Dolly Parton’s Run Rose Run, off the number one spot this week, Delia Owens’s novel Where the Crawdads Sing has taken the number one spot – again – on the New York Times best-selling list.

Where the Crawdads Sing is back on the number one spot on the New York Times bestsellers list, all thanks to the release of the trailer for the forthcoming adaptation that will be hitting the big screens on July 15th.

It’s not the novel’s first time in the coveted position, previously topping The New York Times Fiction Best Sellers in 2019, making for an impressive 153 weeks on the list so far, joining other heavyweights with the longest run, Diary of A Wimpy Kid and Wonder, and The Alchemist.

Where the Crawdads Sing gained a strong following upon its first release in 2018, in no small part thanks to Reese Witherspoon selecting it for her Hello Sunshine Book Club, and has since gone on to sell over 12 million copies worldwide.

It’s no surprise that Fox swooped in and picked up the film rights. The movie stars Daisy Edgar-Jones as Kya, and is directed by Olivia Newman. With Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine production company producing, the highly anticipated film couldn’t come soon enough. And if you think that the hype couldn’t get any bigger than that, Taylor Swift, a self-confessed fan of the book has written a song for the movie. Teasing a snippet of “Carolina,” in a clip of the movie’s trailer, Taylor wrote: “Where The Crawdads Sing is a book I got absolutely lost in when I read it years ago.”

In spite of everything trying to stomp it out, life persists. What keeps you going? 🦋 See Where The Crawdads Sing, exclusively in movie theaters July. #CrawdadsMovie pic.twitter.com/O6XJKz8xoB — Where The Crawdads Sing (@CrawdadsMovie) April 3, 2022

The story is all at once, an ode to nature, a murder mystery, and a coming-of-age story, that follows the life and adventures of a young girl named Kya, the ‘Marsh Girl’. Set in Barkley Cove, a quiet town on the North Carolina coast, handsome Chase Andrews is found dead. The locals immediately suspect Kya Clark, the so-called Marsh Girl. But Kya is not what they say. Sensitive and intelligent, she has raised herself, alone for years in the marsh that she calls home. When two young men from town become intrigued by her wild beauty, Kya opens herself to a new life – until the unthinkable happens.

Where the Crawdads Sing is scheduled to hit the big screens on July 15, 2022.

