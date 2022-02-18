Taylor Swift reportedly engaged to actor Joe Alwyn

After five years together, Taylor Swift is reportedly engaged to ‘Conversations with Friends’ star Joe Alwyn.

Since a romantic trip to Cornwall in the UK last month, rumours have been circulating that Taylor Swift and British actor Joe Alwyn are engaged.

Now, that rumour is all but confirmed after sources told Life & Style that the pair have ‘put a ring on it’.

The couple have kept their relationship somewhat quiet during their five years together, but Taylor gave fans a bit of inside knowledge as she accepted a Grammy award for her 2020 album Folklore.

“Joe, who is the first person that I play every single song that I write, and I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine,” said the 32-year old singer.

Taylor has written a song or two about her new fiancé, including Delicate and Lover, but we’re hoping there will be plenty more cute, love dedications to come.

Who knows, maybe they’ll even collaborate on a track together. In Tay Tay’s Disney+ film, Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, she revealed that “Joe plays piano beautifully and he’s always just playing and making things up and kinda just creating things.”

But then again, romance and musical collaboration rarely ends well, so a future (Taylor & Joe’s Version) album might not be the best idea.

Neither Joe or Taylor have confirmed whether the rumours are true. But even if they’re sticking with Paper Rings for now, we still ship.