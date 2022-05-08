Are Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith getting a divorce?

Rumours have circulated that Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are divorcing and will have to divide their fortune.

Will Smith’s world has been turned upside down since the slap heard around the world at The Oscars just over a month ago.

Will has lost movie deals and come under heavy criticism and now people are talking about what this means for the couple’s relationship.

The newest rumour gained momentum after an article was published by Heat Magazine that suggests an insider said: “Ever since the Oscars scandal, tensions between them have been palpable. There have been problems for years, but they’re barely speaking right now.

“If they were to split, Will has a fortune of $350million that Jada would be entitled to half of under Californian law.”

Divorce wasn’t even mentioned by the insider, they simply looked at what it would mean for Will and Jada however, they did suggest the pair are on the rocks.

That being said, we can’t go jumping to conclusions based of an unconfirmed suspicion.

At this stage, neither Will or Jada have hinted at separation.