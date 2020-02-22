Willie Nelson to release his 70th studio album before his 87th birthday

Willie Nelson has announced his brand new studio album titled First Rose of Spring will be released on April 24th, just days before his 87th birthday.

With his last record Ride Me Back Home being his 69th solo album, this new release will be his 70th, and man has Nelson still got it.

The album will feature covers of songs by industry icons Chris Stapleton, Toby Keith, and Billie Joe Shaver, as well as some new songs by Nelson himself.

Ahead of the release Nelson shared the title track with the world, a beautiful ballad that tells the story of hope and love, accompanied by stunning country guitar melodies and riffs.

The cover art for the album was created by Nelson’s very own son Micah and features a gorgeous overlay of butterflies, a sketch of a woman and of course, a rose.

Following the death of his best friend and longtime drummer Paul English last week, Nelson will still be playing with Stapleton on his All-American Road Show in Texas, including the day after the album release at A Concert for Kentucky.

Have a listen to the title track below.