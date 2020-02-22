Boon Joon-ho received a wholesome letter from Martin Scorsese after the Oscars

Bong Joon-ho has revealed at a recent press conference that he received a heartfelt letter from fellow director Martin Scorsese, congratulating him on his Oscar victories. The South Korean director has long quoted Scorsese as one of his personal heroes and cinematic influences.

Parasite broke records at this years Academy Awards, becoming the first foreign language film to win Best Picture. Bong honoured fellow nominee Scorsese during his acceptance speech for Best Director at the Awards, quoting his famous line “The most personal is the most creative.”

“You’ve done well. Now rest. But don’t rest for too long”: Scorsese wrote a wholesome letter to Bong Joon-ho after his historical Oscars win.

“This morning I got a letter from Martin Scorsese,” Bong said to press. “I can’t tell you what the letter said because it’s something personal. But towards the end he wrote, ‘You’ve done well. Now rest. But don’t rest for too long.’ He continued by saying how he and other directors were waiting for my next movie.”

The dark comedy thriller Parasite made history as the first South Korean feature film to compete in and win at the awards. No South Korean film has ever been nominated for Best International Feature Film in the award’s 73-year history. The film also collected prizes for Best Original Screenplay, Best Director, and Best International Feature Film.

Scorsese’s The Irishman was nominated for 10 awards at this year’s ceremony, with Bong’s on-stage tribute inspiring a mid-speech standing ovation for the veteran director. Bong has been vocal about his admiration for Scorsese during this year’s awards season. After taking home the NYFCC’s Best Foreign Language Film award, the director said it was surreal to be giving a speech in front of Scorsese and reminisced on Goodfellas dominating the Awards in 1991.