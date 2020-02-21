 ​ ​
happy mag subscription
By News

Trump takes aim at Oscar-winning South Korean film, ‘Parasite’

By News
trump, parasite

Speaking yesterday at a Colorado rally, Donald Trump took aim at South Korean film, Parasite.

The Bong Joon Ho-directed movie recently made history by becoming the first foreign-language film to take out the Best Picture Oscar.

trump, parasite

Donald Trump has criticised the recent Oscar victory of South Korean film Parasite, calling for a return of movies like Gone With the Wind.

“How bad were the Academy Awards this year?” Trump asked the crowd.

“The winner is… a movie from South Korea! What the hell was that all about?” He continued. “We got enough problems with South Korea with trade. On top of that, they give them best movie of the year? Was it good? I don’t know. Let’s get ‘Gone With the Wind.’ Can we get ‘Gone With the Wind’ back, please?”

“I thought it was best foreign film, right? Best foreign movie,” he continued. “Did this ever happen before?”

Trump also took aim at Brad Pitt, who had criticised the handling of Trump’s impeachment trial during his acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actor.

In response, Trump said he was “never a fan” of Pitt.

Neon, the American production company who handled the distribution of Parasite, responded to Trump’s criticisms with a lighthearted tweet, joking that it was understandable that he couldn’t comprehend the subtitled film because “he can’t read”.

As a result, #GoneWithTheWind is now the seventh trending hashtag on Twitter. Check out some of the responses below.

Tags:

FIND OUT MORE

Leave a Reply

February 21, 2020

Tags:

More from Happy Mag