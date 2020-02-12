Just this week, Korean film Parasite made history by becoming the first foreign-language film to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards.

The Bong Joon Ho-directed movie knocked out the likes of Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and Todd Phillips’ The Joker.

There are already reports of a possible HBO TV adaptation of Parasite following its Best Picture win this week, with the lead role potentially going to Mark Ruffalo.

Now reports have emerged that Avengers star Mark Ruffalo could be set to star in an HBO TV adaptation of the Oscar-winning film. According to Collider, Ruffalo is being lined up for the role, with sources claiming there “is interest on both sides of the negotiation table”.

It’s unclear whether the series will be a longer-form version of Parasite or a spin-off. It’s speculated that Ruffalo might score the role of father protagonist Kim Ki-taek, who was played by Song Kang-ho in the film.

Parasite follows the story of a poor family who trick their way into becoming the servants of a rich family. Unfolding against a background of powerful class tensions, the family become threatened by the possibility of exposure.

#Oscars Moment: Bong Joon Ho accepts the Oscar for Best Directing for Parasite Movie. pic.twitter.com/WNeIZXZjDA — Ardit Luciano (@Ardit_Luciano) February 10, 2020

Whilst an adaptation is great news for writer/director Bong Joon Ho, the idea of the film being remade with an English-speaking cast seems to undermine the importance of its win this week as a foreign-language film.

We’ll keep you updated on more as it unfolds. In the meantime, check out the trailer for Parasite below.

Check out Martin Scorsese’s 39 essential foreign films for any young filmmaker.