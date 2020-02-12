Jared Leto and his band Thirty Seconds To Mars are hosting their own three day festival bash on a private island in Croatia. They’ve called the festival ‘Mars Island’. It actually sounds super tranquil and chill.

Looks like we’re packing our stuff and heading to Croatia this August!

Jared Leto and Thirty Seconds To Mars are hosting a festival called ‘Mars Island’ this August 21-24. The event will be held on the Croatian private Island, Obonjan.

Jared Leto announced the festival and ticket sales via Twitter. The festival is making a comeback after its launch last year.

MARS ISLAND 2020 – who’s coming?! Can’t wait to live like a dream with you in Croatia this Summer. 72 hour sale ends tomorrow 🕺🏻🏖🎤 https://t.co/qqE09HlOVE pic.twitter.com/3pamJtNgUk — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) February 9, 2020

Croatia Week announced that the festival will feature a “three-night, all-inclusive festival experience with yoga amongst the trees, swimming, relaxation and intimate performances by Leto and his band Thirty Seconds To Mars.”

It also features an abundance of tattoos, massages, and packages to suit every festival goer’s needs.

Leto will also be featured in the upcoming Spiderman spin-off as lead character, Morbius. The character is a bio-chemist who accidentally turns himself into a beast whilst finding a cure for an uncommon blood disease. The movie is due to be released in the coming months.

For more info on the festival visit the website here.

It honestly sounds exactly like what we’re needing right now.