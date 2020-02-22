The Foo Fighters’ first gig was at a keg party, here are the pics to prove it

The Foo Fighters have treated fans to some throwback pics from their first ever gig 25 years ago. The band debuted their original lineup in 1995 at a Seattle keg party, after frontman Dave Grohl recorded their first album on his own.

The band decided to crack open the time capsules after announcing their 25th anniversary tour, set to hit all ten cities played on their first-ever tour.

In honour of their 25th anniversary, the Foo Fighters have released some nostalgic pics from their first ever gig. As expected, it looks pretty wild.

“There is a moment in every band’s history when you decide it’s time to load the gear out of the practice space and bring the music to the people for the first time,” the band commented alongside the picture. “This was ours, 25 years ago today.”

The band followed with a wholesome tribute to their years of music, “25 years later, the fear and stage fright may have faded, but the love of making music with my friends is stronger than ever. Happy anniversary, fellas.”

Late last year the band announced a new album is on the horizon, a successor to 2017’s Concrete and Gold. Grohl has confirmed that the new release will mark a different sound from previous records, telling the press “You’ll hear. It’s fucking weird.”

Check out the pics from their first gig below: