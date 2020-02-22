Hollywood animal Nicholas Cage will play two versions of himself in new flick

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is a new film set to release in 2021, starring Nicholas Cage playing Nicholas Cage.

This all seems very meta and confusing but since his more recent ego-maniacal career hoist, where he is starring in about four to six movies a year, there have only been one or two releases with much substance. This might be the turn, and maybe the catalyst to slow his crazy self down and start focusing on smarter employment decisions.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is the seventh project developed for Nicholas Cage in 2020. The man is animal, movie hunting season has begun.

He currently has three films in post-production, two filming and one in pre-production. Now, this new project is set to be developed for a next year theatrical release and will follow Cage trying to find a role in a new Quentin Tarantino film, then he will reflect on his life and the poorer work choices he made after his stardom in the ’90s. The ‘reflection’ will come in the format of a past version of Cage, of course.

To which it takes another and way more bizarre turn where he befriends a Mexican billionaire, whom he learns from the CIA is a major drug cartel kingpin, who in no uncertain terms kidnaps his daughter and ex-wife forcing Cage to rescue them. What.

Cage spoke to Empire about the new movie: “I don’t like to look back. But this movie kind of pushes it all back in my face. I’m probably going to have to look at a couple of the movies from the past again because I think we’re gonna have to reenact some of those sequences. It’s like walking through a ‘Cabinet Of Dr Caligari’ version of ‘Con Air’ and ‘Face/Off'”.

I’m not ready for 2021 Nicholas Cage.