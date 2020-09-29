Yakuza: Like A Dragon is exciting fans all over the world with an imminent release date. It’s time to relive your Japanese gangster/karaoke dreams again.

The Yakuza series has always been a much-loved Japanese parallel to Grand Theft Auto, and it’s almost time to parade the streets of the east with the upcoming game by Sega.

Despite being a spoofy parody of the Japanese underworld, the serious and solemn moments are what has made fans fall in love with the series. A masterclass of comedy and drama, the storytelling is both meme-worthy and an ode to classic notions of manliness.

The game was originally set for release on the 13th of November, but it looks like they’ve bumped it by three days. Arriving on the digital shelves on the 10th of November, Yakuza: Like a Dragon is coming to PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. The PlayStation 5 release is scheduled for the 2nd of March in 2021.

Digital owners of the PlayStation 4 game will receive another copy on Sony’s next-gen console for no cost. As for everyone else, the game will cost $59.99 USD (according to Sega). That’s going to be roughly $89.95 for us Australians.

The game will follow the tale of Ichiban Kasuga, a Yakuza who rotted in prison after taking the fall for his boss. The premise of the story begins with the forsaken protagonist being abandoned by the crime family he protected, his struggle within Japan’s underworld just beginning.

Story aside, the gameplay will deviate from the classic brawling fiesta within the main titles; Yakuza: Like a Dragon will feature a turn-based combat system instead.

That’s right, lawless and ruthless thugs will be taking turns hitting each other. An overbearing theme with any Yakuza title would definitely be its goofy nature, after all.

Best of all, in-game karaoke won’t leave out Baka Mitai, which remains in the tiny pool of songs. The Japanese version pretty much shows the same cinematography for this legendary scene – it’s practically a scene-for-scene shot from Yakuza 0.

Unchanged and unbound, we just can’t wait for all the hilarious memes to spawn off this hit series.

Unfortunately, Baka Mitai will be coming to PC as a DLC, where Steam users will have to shill out that extra dough to access the Karaoke pack. It will feature hits from all previous Yakuza titles with five bonus ones.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon is coming to PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X on November 10.