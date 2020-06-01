You can now listen to the full score for Spike Lee’s new film ‘Da 5 Bloods’

Spike Lee has always known how to incorporate music into his films. Do the Right Thing used Public Enemy to perfection and Mo Better Blues is based in the New York jazz scene.

Prior to its release on Netflix on June 5th, you can listen to the full original soundtrack to the legendary director’s brand new film, Da 5 Bloods.

The soundtrack has been produced by the Grammy award-winning trumpeter Terence Blanchard. Blanchard described the film as “an amazing story. And again, Spike Lee has found a way to take an American tale and turn it into a visually stunning, artistic work of art. In doing so, he has pushed me to reach farther in my orchestrations and in my thematic development. It was such a pleasure creating music to accompany a story that addresses our individual humanity and the immorality of the Vietnam War.”

The film will also feature music by Marvin Gaye. Describing the film in an interview with Vanity Fair, Lee explained, “We wanted to include the music from one of the greatest albums of all time, in my opinion: Marvin Gaye’s What’s Going On. Marvin Gaye’s brother, Frankie, did three tours in Vietnam. He was a radio operator. And he would write Marvin all the time, so Marvin was getting a firsthand account from his brother about the horrors of the war. Those letters were really the impetus of one of the greatest albums of all time, so I wanted to include Marvin’s songs.”

The new film will be Lee’s first since his Oscar win for BlacKkKlansman. Give the soundtrack a listen below in preparation for what will inevitably be another masterpiece from the iconic director.