Young Henrys and UTS are teaming up for a kickass event about sustainable beer brewing

Join Young Henrys and UTS tomorrow night for a free live-streamed event about all things beer and sustainability. And algae.

Do you like beer? What about beer *and* sustainability?

If you answered yes, you’re in luck. Local legends Young Henrys are teaming up with UTS for an event that’s all about brewing beer, sustainable-styles. And the best news? You can stream the whole thing from the comfort of your couch (whilst drinking a beer).

Titled Beer & Algae: Brewing A Greener Future, the virtual event is free to the public and will be live-streamed tomorrow aka Thursday, August 20, from 5:30 pm. The event is part of Science In Focus, a series of free public lectures brought to you by UTS and better yet, it’s taking place during National Science Week.

Young Henrys have been working alongside UTS’s Climate Change Cluster (C3) for the last 2 years on a mission to reduce their brewery’s carbon emissions. Together they came up with a world-first solution which made use of algae to convert carbon dioxide into oxygen, in a process that is completely natural and efficient.

Using #algae to make #beer?

Join @UTS_Science researchers from the @deepgreenhub and the brewers from @younghenryspart to find out how they are using algae to cut their carbon emissions. Part of National #scienceweek.

The event will dive into how the intersection of brewing science and climate change innovation led to this cutting edge solution

The event will dive into how the intersection of brewing science and climate change innovation led to this cutting edge solution, and of course, “how the humble organism – algae – is changing the future of our planet.” Go algae!

The stream will start with a virtual tour of the Young Henrys brewery along with co-founder and director, Oscar McMahon, and UTS research associate, Dr Janice McCaughly. Following this there’ll be a panel discussion and Q&A on all things beer, sustainability, and how you can incorporate these ideas into everyday businesses. The live panel will also be moderated by triple j’s Lucy Smith. What more could you want?

To sign-up for free virtual tickets, head here. For more info, head here.