The best 240Hz monitors in 2022 (for performance and value)

240Hz monitors offer lightning fast refresh rates without sacrificing any image definition – making them obvious choices for high performance applications such as gaming.

240Hz monitors are tailor made for high performance gaming. They offer the only true solution to eliminate screen tearing without capping the performance of your system – and let’s be honest, no one in their right mind wants to do tha.

A 240Hz monitor is capable of handling framerates of up to 240 frames per second (FPS), which to be sure isn’t something all gaming systems can produce. If, however, you have invested in a PC that can, it would be counterproductive to not also invest in a monitor that can actually keep up with it.

Screen tearing is most likely to occur when there is a significant difference between the FPS of an application and the refresh rate of the monitor. For example, if your PC is running Counter Strike: GO at over 120 FPS, then you will need a 240Hz monitor to actually see that extra performance.

To be clear: there are some games that even a cutting-edge PC won’t be able to run at over 120 FPS. In the future though, it is likely to become more common; making a high-quality monitor an investment in your gaming future. And if that’s something that excites you, then by all means read on for our list of the best 240Hz monitors available in 2022.

Samsung LC32G75TQSNXZA

If you are looking for the Rolls Royce of 240Hz monitors then the Samsung LC32G75TQSNXZA just might be what the doctor prescribed. However, be warned that this model is built for one, as its curvature makes viewing from any angle other than front-on rather frustrating.

If that doesn’t put you off though this product is a beast; boasting a variable refresh rate between 60-240Hz, great colours and blacks, and most importantly, 1440p resolution. The Samsung LC32G75TQSNXZA is available in either a 27 or 32-inch model, with a RRP of $1099 AUD for the larger version.

Alienware AW2721D

The Alienware AW2721D is a nice alternative to the Samsung monitor listed above. This 240Hz monitor possesses many of the same features (1440p resolution, variable refresh rates) yet has better synergy with Nvidia GPUs due to its integration of said company’s G-Sync technology.

The Alienware AW2721D relies on an IPS (LCD) panel, meaning that it looks good when viewed from a wider range of angles. The trade-off is that its blacks don’t look as dark, and therefore its colours don’t pop as much. The 27-inch model of this monitor can be found online for $989 AUD (significantly less than its RRP).

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9

Everyone has different needs when it comes to their ideal 240Hz monitor, and while the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 isn’t for masses, that doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be applauded. So who is this monster for then? Well, considering its huge 49-inch screen and all-encompassing curve, it’s the stuff of a Microsoft Flight Simulator enthusiast’s dream.

This dream doesn’t come cheap though, with a RRP of almost $3,000 AUD. But if you have the dosh then this giant 240Hz monitor is an undeniably beautiful option that offers unparalleled video game immersion.

ASUS ROG Strix XG17AHPE

The ASUS ROG Strix XG17AHPE is another slightly unusual 240Hz monitor insofar as it has been designed to be portable. This pocket rocket only comes in a 17-inch model, so it won’t be most people’s idea of a great gaming monitor.

Nonetheless, its impressive performance and three-hour inbuilt battery mean that it is likely to win over more than a few admirers. As with other monitors that utilise IPS pixels, the darks are a little lacklustre, but otherwise it’s a well designed portable gaming monitor.

ASUS VG279QM

The ASUS VG279QM is a great 240Hz monitor that promises great performance with one major caveat: it’s only capable of 1080p HD. Some gamers actually prefer this resolution as they feel it’s easier on their eyes, although that probably isn’t the consensus.

Another added bonus is this model handles well-lit environments better than most of the other monitors on this list due to its brightness levels. Also relevant is the fact that the 27-inch model can be found for around $500 AUD, making it one of the best value 240Hz monitors available in 2022.

LG 27GN750-B (second-hand 240Hz monitor option)

Speaking of good budget options in the 240Hz monitor market: the LG 27GN750-B. Similar to the ASUS model above, the LG 27GN750-B is a 27-inch, 1080p offering. It has less features than many of the other monitors on this list, but for many gamers that likely won’t really matter.

This monitor is fast, looks good and, conveniently, works with either FreeSync (native) or G-Sync (Nvidia) for Variable Refresh Rate support. All in all, a solid choice that can be had for under $600 AUD.

Note: because this model is older it can be a little tricky to find…but if you do find it you will be getting a bargain.