‘The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle’ gets legendary with ‘Chilly Chest’ esky

The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle is the next chapter in Bethesda’s long-running fantasy MMO. It’s set to start you on a chivalric adventure that takes place on a beautiful island – and it turns out these cats know exactly how to sell such a proposition.

The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle and the Legacy of the Bretons is preparing to launch, and it turns out Bethesda know a thing or two about getting everyone onboard. Imagine my surprise (and delight) when I opened up an unremarkable looking press release email, and instead found something that can only be described as treasure: the ‘Chilly Chest’.

There’s an old saying that sex sells, and while it’s undoubtedly true, I’m convinced medieval-inspired beer coolers are a real growth industry. At the very least, Bethesda have found an intriguing way of reminding people that The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle is almost upon us.

The best part is that there is actually a tangible link between the merch and the game that it’s promoting. As ESO creative director Rich Lambert explained:

“We chose High Isle as the location for our next chapter because it’s a large departure from anything we’ve done over the last few years. High Isle is the epitome of the chivalric Breton culture–a resort-like island for their nobility, with towering cliffs, pristine beaches and loads of ancient ruins to explore.”

Essentially, The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle takes place in an environment that will make players call out for a cold one – and Bethesda have seemingly answered with a generosity that can only be described as chivalric.

Other than dreaming up new ways to make us thirsty, the development team have reportedly been reconnecting with what originally made the Elder Scrolls series so captivating:

“We will be focusing on exploring Breton culture and telling a more grounded, politically charged tale rather than the ‘world-ending apocalypse-type’ story that we’ve done the past few years. It’s an exciting tale that fits extremely well with the Bretons–they are a feudal society where nobility and courtly politics are the norm.”

It’s nice to see The Elder Scrolls take a step back from their Oblivion-themed content which, as great as it has been, feels a little too on the nose considering the world’s current state of affairs.

Hell gates and demon overlords might be dramatic, but chilling with the Breton boys over a few cold frothies sounds like the holiday I so desperately need.

The only thing left to do now is find out how we can get our hands on one of the real-life Chilly Chests.

The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle launches June 21 on Ps4, Ps5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Mac.