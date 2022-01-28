Clocked

‘The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle’ gets legendary with ‘Chilly Chest’ esky

AC

by Alastair Cairns

CHILLY_CHEST_ 1

Image: The Chilly Chest / Bethesda

AC

by Alastair Cairns

The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle is the next chapter in Bethesda’s long-running fantasy MMO. It’s set to start you on a chivalric adventure that takes place on a beautiful island – and it turns out these cats know exactly how to sell such a proposition.

The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle and the Legacy of the Bretons is preparing to launch, and it turns out Bethesda know a thing or two about getting everyone onboard. Imagine my surprise (and delight) when I opened up an unremarkable looking press release email, and instead found something that can only be described as treasure: the ‘Chilly Chest’.

There’s an old saying that sex sells, and while it’s undoubtedly true, I’m convinced medieval-inspired beer coolers are a real growth industry. At the very least, Bethesda have found an intriguing way of reminding people that The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle is almost upon us.

the elder scrolls high isle
Image: The Elder Scrolls: High Isle / Bethesda

The best part is that there is actually a tangible link between the merch and the game that it’s promoting. As ESO creative director Rich Lambert explained:

We chose High Isle as the location for our next chapter because it’s a large departure from anything we’ve done over the last few years. High Isle is the epitome of the chivalric Breton culture–a resort-like island for their nobility, with towering cliffs, pristine beaches and loads of ancient ruins to explore.

Essentially, The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle takes place in an environment that will make players call out for a cold one – and Bethesda have seemingly answered with a generosity that can only be described as chivalric.

elder scrolls esky chilly chest
Image: The Chilly Chest / Bethesda

Other than dreaming up new ways to make us thirsty, the development team have reportedly been reconnecting with what originally made the Elder Scrolls series so captivating:

We will be focusing on exploring Breton culture and telling a more grounded, politically charged tale rather than the ‘world-ending apocalypse-type’ story that we’ve done the past few years. It’s an exciting tale that fits extremely well with the Bretons–they are a feudal society where nobility and courtly politics are the norm.

elder scrolls online high isle
Image: The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle / Bethesda

It’s nice to see The Elder Scrolls take a step back from their Oblivion-themed content which, as great as it has been, feels a little too on the nose considering the world’s current state of affairs.

Hell gates and demon overlords might be dramatic, but chilling with the Breton boys over a few cold frothies sounds like the holiday I so desperately need.

The only thing left to do now is find out how we can get our hands on one of the real-life Chilly Chests.

The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle launches June 21 on Ps4, Ps5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Mac.

Related