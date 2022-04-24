Ontario women files $500 million lawsuit against Pornhub

A woman from Ontario is leading a $500 million lawsuit against Pornhub’s parent company MindGeek.

A press release from law firm Diamond & Diamond Lawyers LLP announced they would be pursuing a $500 million class-action lawsuit against MindGeek due to Pornhub allegedly showing videos of the Plaintiff without her knowledge or consent.

“The suit is led by Plaintiff Christine Wing, an Ontario resident, who claims that the website failed to properly screen sexual content uploaded to the pornhub.com domain. In May 2020, without her knowledge or consent, three intimate videos of Wing were uploaded to the site.” The statement reads.

While Wing leads the lawsuit, the firm has said the suit includes “any or all individuals in Canada who appeared in sexual content disseminated by the defendants, including intimate videos or images.”

Wing commented on the horrific reality of the situation: “What does one have when you’ve lost your privacy in the worst way? This is a violation of the most egregious kind.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time MindGeek have gotten into hot water over exactly the same thing.

There have been a number of filings against the company for displaying illegal video content.

At this stage, neither Pornhub nor MindGeek have commented on the matter.

More to come.