Kim Kardashian’s brutal SNL joke that didn’t make it to air

Late last year, Kim Kardashian made headlines with her SNL monologue where she roasted herself, Kanye West and the rest of her family.

Even though the roast was pretty harsh, there was one joke that didn’t actually make it to the show.

On the most recent episode of Kimmy’s new reality show The Kardashians, we saw her chatting with comedian Amy Schumer to run through jokes she had prepared for Saturday Night Live.

It seems Kim had written a particularly cruel joke about her sister Khloe and her on-again-off-again cheating boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

“Oh, Khloe, you have the biggest heart,” Kim set up her joke.

“It’s so big it has room for Tristan and all of his side pieces.”

Amy Schumer’s jaw dropped as she said: “Oh shit.”

We’re not entirely sure if Amy told Kim to cut the savage quip but it certainly didn’t make it into the final draft.