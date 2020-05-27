9 songs to make you feel better about bad weather predictions from BOM

Its barely winter yet, and we are already dreaming about summertime. It’s getting to that time of year where you have to wear three pairs of socks and about ten layers of clothing to keep warm, and we Aussies sure are certainly not looking forward to the frisky weather that BOM has been predicting for the coming months.

If you are in need of an extra dose of sunshine, these songs are sure to warm you up from the inside out.

BOM says it’s only gonna get colder, so time to heat them bones with this cute little collection of summery and sun-filled hits.

Walking On Sunshine – Katrina & The Waves

Okay so if you told us that you didn’t belt this one out on your Singstar microphone plugged into your Playstation 2, we know you are lying. There is absolutely no way this track won’t work to boost your mood. Maybe your old PS2 console is still hanging around…

Summer Girl – Haim

While the track has obviously summery lyrics, it is impossible to ignore that the warmth this Haim song exudes far beyond the vocals. Think picnics on the beach and long nights under the stars. This song is pure bliss.

Here Comes The Sun – The Beatles

Brimming with hope and joy is this Beatles classic, which gives the warm and fuzzies all over. Here Comes The Sun is a timeless track which invites you to sway and smile.

Summertime Magic – Childish Gambino

Love seems to hit harder in the summer, and this track by the one-and-only Childish Gambino really encapsulates that wistful kinda love that the warmer months bring. This song came from an album jam-packed with good vibes, Feels Like Summer, and is featured in the Guava Island short film alongside Rihanna.

Sunflower – Rex Orange County

Rex Orange County has the unique ability to create songs which ooze with feelings and emotion, reminding you that with all the bad, comes a whole lotta good. We already know you sing this one in the shower.

Sunshine Of Your Love – Cream

Okay, so not only will this song put you in a good mood, but it might put you in a real good mood. This song isn’t just sunny, its god damn hot. We are warning you, listen to this sexy classic with caution.

Steal My Sunshine – Len

Ah yes, noughties nostalgia; there is nothing quite like it, and Steal My Sunshine by Len is one of those tracks which instantly comes to mind. Not to mention that its groovy beat is impossible not to dance to. Get this song going, and you’ll feel sweet all over.

Summer Nights – The Grease soundtrack

Okay, but how could we not include this classic. One listen of this soundtrack superstar, and you’ll be taken straight back to sweaty nights at the school disco. Why did they always play this song last?

Summer of ’69 – Bryan Adams

What an absolute belter. This is one of those songs that you have never ever chosen to actually listen to, yet you somehow know every single word. Thanks for that dad. Thanks a lot.

