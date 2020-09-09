A LEGO fan dedicated 6 years to a ‘Bionicle’ game, and it actually looks good

A LEGO Bionicle fan has spent six years in secret creating an open world, action-packed game in tribute to the popular story.

Announced in April, Bionicle: Quest for Mata Nui is an open world, fan-made game six years in the making.

The game is based off the story that saved LEGO in the early 2000s: Bionicle. CrainyCreations, the sole developer of the game, was a fan of the Bionicle line since childhood, inspiring six years of secretly creating what might be the best looking LEGO game ever.

CrainyCreations has been working on this game for six years in secret, for free, with no endorsement or sponsorship from LEGO or any other company. And the game looks great! With an interesting world build and sharp graphics, this RPG looks like a great tribute to the original story.

Crainy, a creator in their early twenties, stated that they first came across Bionicle in 2001, and has been enamoured with the story world since. For a game that wasn’t sponsored or endorsed, it’s been received amazingly by the public. The April trailer alone has nearly 300,000 views.

The trailer also got the attention of LEGO themselves, as Crainy revealed via Twitter and the Quest for Mata Nui Discord. Three prominent members of the LEGO Group met with Crainy to discuss the game and how Crainy could continue to create it while not breaching any guidelines.

The game isn’t due for release any time soon, but it’s still very exciting to see such a high-quality passion project get so popular.