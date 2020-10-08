A Life on Our Planet, Is this Anything? and more: Happy’s Weekend Reading

A Life on Our Planet, Is this Anything? Lowitja, Our Shadows and My Psychedelic Explorations are the best new books for this weekend in reading.

On the list for this weekend: the memoir of the incomparable David Attenborough, A Life on Our Planet, plus, the definitive collection of Jerry Seinfeld‘s comedic inspirations in Is This Anything?

Lowitja is the authorised biography of a formidable advocate for Indigenous Australians, Our Shadows is Gail Jones’ multi-generational portrait of a Kalgoorlie family and My Psychedelic Explorations is a compendium of Claudio Naranjo correspondences from altered states.

A Life on Our Planet: My Witness Statement and Vision for the Future by David Attenborough

A memoir of colossal significance, David Attenborough reflects on his life of observing the planet and the indelible impact humankind has made on it. What’s more, he offers his blueprint for the future and how we can restore the balance between people and the natural world. Via Penguin.

Is This Anything? by Jerry Seinfeld

Jerry Seinfeld’s career has been built on piercing insights into the human psyche. It stands to reason that he’s meticulously documented and analysed his comedy in writing over the decades, all of which is presented In This Anything? See Simon & Schuster for more.

Lowitja: the authorised biography of Lowitja O’Donaghue by Stuart Rintoul

Lowitja O’Donaghue was an active participant in the first negotiation between an Australian Government and the nation’s First Peoples. An iconic proponent of Indigenous rights, Rintoul’s moving portrait documents the pain of her early life and how it sowed the seeds for what was to come. For more, visit Allen & Unwin.

Our Shadows by Gail Jones

A tale born in the goldfields of Kalgoorlie, sisters Nell and Frances eventually find themselves on the other side of the country, only to be drawn back into the past in this latest novel from one of Australia’s most lauded writers. Via Text.

My Psychedelic Explorations: the Healing Power and Transformational Potential of Psychoactive Substances by Claudio Naranjo, M.D.

The late Claudio Naranjo spent decades pursuing enlightenment and healing through psychoactive substances. This book represents a comprehensive account of his findings through a series of interviews, research papers and his experiments. See Simon & Schuster for more.