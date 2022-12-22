A world first Punk Rock Museum is set to open soon

The Punk Rock Museum will be officially opening its doors on 10th March 2023, featuring iconic Punk Rock artefacts and tours with legends of the scene.

Emerging in the mid-’70s, Punk Rock has made a cultural impact not only in the music scene but also in fashion and pop culture. Punk Rock is now making in debut in a form of a museum, where lovers of the subculture can congregate and appreciate the world of Punk Rock.

The museum will be opening on 10th March 2023, located in Las Vegas, and will contain a tattoo parlour, a wedding chapel, and of course a jam room! The museum was curated by Fat Mike from NOFX and will feature many punk rock legends that will be hosting tours from 1st April 2023, tour guides include Louiche Mayorga from Suicidal Tendencies, Noodles from The Offspring, and Joe Escalante from The Vandals – just to name a few.

The museum will feature iconic pieces of Punk Rock history such as Debbie Harry’s infamous Vulture’s shirt, Devo’s energy dome helmets, and the fluorescent green chainsaw Sum 41 brought on stage during their Does This Look Infected? era. Fat Mike is also opening the door to any punk band who wants to be displayed in the museum, stating: “If you’re a punk band, you’re fucking in, it’s that simple”

With investors such as Pat Smear of The Germs and Foo Fighters, Warped Tour Founder Kevin Lyman, Brett Gurewitz of Bad Religion and Tony Hawk, you know that this with be the most authentic Punk Rock experience.

The website states that Punk Rock lovers will get the opportunity to play the instruments of their beloved Punk Rock idols – yes you read that right! You too can have the chance to get your hands on the guitars and amps from Rise Against, NOFX, Pennywise and many more artists. So I would make sure to book your tickets now as tours will be selling out quickly – you can buy pre-sale tickets here.

You can learn more about the Punk Rock Museum here. Watch below for some of the artefacts that will be on display.