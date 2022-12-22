The sexual assault case against Rex Orange County has been dropped

“ [I] am grateful that the independent evidence has cleared me of any wrongdoing, ” Rex Orange County wrote of the now-dropped charges against him.

Rex Orange County has had the sexual assault case against him dropped, announcing the news via an Instagram statement overnight. The UK singer-songwriter revealed that the Crown Prosecution Service had decided there was “no merit in this case going to trial”, with not guilty verdicts being entered to all charges. Rex Orange County continued to profess his innocence, writing: “I have always denied these allegations and am grateful that the independent evidence has cleared me of any wrongdoing.”

News of the allegations against the singer first emerged in October. Rex Orange County was accused of assaulting a woman numerous times — twice in London and once in a taxi — between the dates of June 1 and 2. The 24-year-old denied the allegations at the time, and again on Instagram yesterday. “I have never assaulted anyone and I do not condone violence or abusive behaviour of any kind,” he wrote. The case was expected to go to trial in early January. Read Rex Orange County’s full Instagram statement below.

Rex Orange County concluded the post by reflecting on what he described as “a difficult time for everyone involved.” He continued: “I’d like to thank the people who have helped me through it as well as my family and loved ones for their continued support.” The legal development comes months after Rex was scheduled to perform across Australia in September; a five-date tour that he later cancelled due to “unforeseen personal circumstances.”

That tour would’ve been in support of Rex’s latest album Who Cares?, which was recorded in just 12 days and arrived in March of this year. In a glowing review of the project — Rex’s fourth studio effort overall — Happy Mag wrote: “There’s a sad-boy edge to his latest album… It’s the type of music that would feature at a festival in the early afternoon while you lie on a hill, sunnies on, chewing the fat with your mates.”