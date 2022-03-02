Rex Orange County announces new album and Australian tour

Get ready to fall in love with Rex Orange County and his signature laid back, sad-boy vibes as he heads down under.

Need a dose of kicked-back good vibes? Good news! For the first time in three years, Rex Orange County will be touring Australia in September 2022, with plans to visit Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne, and Perth.

The tour is announced in tandem with Rex’s upcoming album, Who Cares? Which will be released on Friday, March 11.

The album’s lead single, Keep it up, features the singer having a boogie through the streets of Amsterdam alongside contemporary Benny Sings. Rex and Sings’ recorded Who Cares? across ten days in Sings’ Amsterdam studio as well as Loving is Easy, Rex’s 2017 breakout single.

The album also finds Rex reunited with Tyler, The Creator, who performs a verse on, Open a Window, marking their first collaboration since Tyler’s. 2017 album, Flower Boy.

The album’s lead single, Keep it Up, opens with a Baroque-style string motif, followed by Rex’s signature laid back, soulful croon, as the singer introspects, “I never give myself respect, most of my life I’m asking why, but anytime I’ll give it a try… you no longer owe the strangers, it’s enough, it’s enough”.

The album’s second single, Amazing, continues with near-identical string-laden arrangements and forlorn lyrics to Keep it Up, which are all part and parcel with Rex’s signature sad-boy aesthetic: “search the definition of shame, I’m sure you’ll see my face”.

Don’t miss out on Rex’s charming and delightful live shows across Australia later this year.

Pre-order Who Cares? for early access to tickets on Wednesday, March 9 at 11am AEDT.

Secret Sounds presale available from Thursday 10th March at 11am AEDT.

Tickets are on sale to the general public from March 11 at 11am AEDT.

Rex Orange County Tour Dates

September 8 – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

September 10 – Riverstage, Brisbane

September 12 – Entertainment Centre Theatre, Adelaide

September 14 – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne

September 17 – Belvoir Amphitheatre, Perth