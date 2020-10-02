News

Accusonus unveils the ERA 5 audio repair plugin suite

JF

by Jack Foley

Accusonus ERA 5 Noise Remover
Accusonus has introduced the new ERA 5 Bundle, an audio repair suite specially designed to meet the needs of filmmakers and audio creators.

US-based music company Accusonus has released the ERA 5 Bundle, a suite that encompasses traditional EQ, noise and reverb removal, voice deepening, and much more. 

Accusonus claims that the ERA 5 Bundle is “the fastest audio clean-up solution for creators.” The bundle comes in both Standard and Pro editions (the Pro edition ships with more advanced features, like spectral repair).

Accusonus ERA 5 close up

Most of the tools included target those working with video content. For example, there’s a noise remover feature that automatically cleans up extraneous sounds from on-location dialogue recordings. 

There are several tools dedicated entirely to improving voice quality including Voice Deepener, Voice Leveller and Voice AutoEQ. Aside from filmmaking applications, the ERA 5’s voice-editing tools are especially useful for editing podcasts, interviews and voiceovers.

The user interface of the plugins in the ERA 5 Bundle are designed to be straightforward —many of them consisting of only a single knob — making them easily accessible to a broad range of creators who are regularly working with audio. 

Watch the video below to see it in action and find out more at the Accusonus website.

