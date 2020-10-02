Accusonus unveils the ERA 5 audio repair plugin suite

Accusonus has introduced the new ERA 5 Bundle, an audio repair suite specially designed to meet the needs of filmmakers and audio creators.

US-based music company Accusonus has released the ERA 5 Bundle, a suite that encompasses traditional EQ, noise and reverb removal, voice deepening, and much more.

Accusonus claims that the ERA 5 Bundle is “the fastest audio clean-up solution for creators.” The bundle comes in both Standard and Pro editions (the Pro edition ships with more advanced features, like spectral repair).

Most of the tools included target those working with video content. For example, there’s a noise remover feature that automatically cleans up extraneous sounds from on-location dialogue recordings.

There are several tools dedicated entirely to improving voice quality including Voice Deepener, Voice Leveller and Voice AutoEQ. Aside from filmmaking applications, the ERA 5’s voice-editing tools are especially useful for editing podcasts, interviews and voiceovers.

The user interface of the plugins in the ERA 5 Bundle are designed to be straightforward —many of them consisting of only a single knob — making them easily accessible to a broad range of creators who are regularly working with audio.

Watch the video below to see it in action and find out more at the Accusonus website.