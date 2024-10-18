ACROBVT on writing and recording ‘Last Goodbye’ 

Hailing from the UK pop-rock scene, ACROBVT share their curated thoughts on writing and recording their single ‘Last Goodbye’

Brighton Electric Studios provided the backdrop where Ben Edwards (Singer) met with Mikey Demus (Skindred). A fresh, hopefully productive but certainly interesting writing session was about to start.

Ben – “Being back writing is always exciting but this time was different.”

The two, having worked together before, had built a good rapport and a great creative space to write. They set to writing and began discussing where to start. There is no magic formula, apart from honesty and that it was on a Monday apparently? The truth is that for Ben, it wasn’t great timing.

For Ben there had very recently been substantial heartbreak, quite literally happening as he headed to the writing session.

Ben– “My head was all over the place, I remember it all being too much sometimes as we were leaning into it to write and it was all so raw”

Beginning with echoey guitars, the track felt sombre but hopeful, however when they increased the tempo and added some powerful drums, thanks to Sam Edwards (Drummer) the song came to life and Last Goodbye was born!

Mikey –“There’s something magical about hearing a heartfelt and honest song come to life in the studio.”

Fast forward, having worked on the lyrics the brothers joined the rest of the band, Charlie Richards (Guitar) and Ash Milburn (Bass) and headed for Vada Studios near Worcester. Meeting James Loughrey (Bjork, Sophie Ellis Bextor), their producer, alongside George Perks (VADA) and Mikey (Skindred). Fixing to record the song, all the gear was set up ready for everyone to make their start.

Behind his Gretsch kit in the live room, Sam was eager to start laying down his drum parts. Making use of the floor toms to drive the song forward.

Next Charlie began creating a wide, spacey guitar riff using some interesting kit. Plugging into a Quad Cortex whilst also running through a Marshall cab they had really dialled in on his tone.

Charlie – “I really enjoyed using the Quad, it helped me to really capture what I was looking for and combining it with the Marshall made for a wicked sound.”

The challenge was then set for Ash to match the power of the drums with urgency from his Fender P Bass. Laying down a solid, tight energetic bass line the song had really taken shape.

All parts recorded, Ben headed to the vocal booth to sing his story. Preparing by warming up his vocals and reminiscing about the heartbreak and struggle he was vividly working through.

James set to working his magic, mixing at Strongroom Studios in London, helping the song to shine. A final mix was approved and sent for mastering by Sean Magee at Abbey Road Studios.

Ben – “I’m proud of Last Goodbye, because I have a powerful reminder that through a hard time, I stayed strong to myself, which created the best outcome. A positive end to the story and a song.”

Artist curated by ACROBVT, Check out their Spotify here.