Alt-rock has got a new face in CXPITAL

Chicagoland power-trio CXPITAL have returned after three years with a fresh new single, ‘All The Time’

Comprised of guitarist Tyler Maximoff, drummer Benji Grimler, and frontwoman Lucie Ashmore on vocals and bass, CXPITAL is an alternative-rock band making waves.

Their last release, the 2021 EP Imposter, saw them playing shows across Chicago, even opening for Beach Bunny last year.

The new track, ‘All The Time’, has been in the works for a while, with the band pulling it from the archives as a taste of what’s to come.

Seeped in delicious guitar melodies and Ashmore’s polished vocals, ‘All The Time’ has a fresh summery feel of romance and plain attraction.

Energetic and cheeky, the track explores the feelings surrounding crushes and attraction, and how frequent these little moments of chemistry are.

The opening lines read, “Feeling dizzy but I don’t wanna come down/’Cause this feeling hits me when I hear the sound of you coming around.”

“The way you taste, I can see it/Running down your spine, losing my mind,” Ashmore sings, toying with the idea of playful promiscuity.

Drawn from personal experience, the track is a fun and flirty questioning of those moments of attraction we’ve all had, where you’re left to wonder whether they really were interested or just being nice.

With its intoxicating mix of influences ranging from 5 Seconds of Summer to Paramore, “All The Time” blends catchy pop-punk hooks with alternative rock elements.

The track is a perfect example of CXPITAL’s ability to blend modern sounds with a more old-school style of music, giving the alternative rock genre a fresh new feel.

The track showcases CXPITAL’s knack for crafting memorable melodies and sharp lyrics, leaving you eager to hear what they’ll deliver next.

CXPITAL is set to release new music soon, but in the meantime, check out ‘All The Time’ below.