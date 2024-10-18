Chase the horizon with RSC’s new single ‘Sylvia’

RSC’s latest release, ‘Sylvia,’ is wrapped up in warmth, compassion, and tenderness, leaving you feeling inspired to conquer your challenges.

Hailing from Virginia, RSC radiates a charming and tender energy, offering a delightful blend of indie pop.

With childhood afternoons spent climbing trees and exploring the earth beneath her fingertips, RSC developed a deep love for her natural surroundings—an affection that resonates in every lyric she sings.

Using her writing in everyday life as her tool for communication, she does the same with her lyrics, which provide solace and encouragement all at once.

‘Sylvia’ is the follow-up to the single released earlier this year, ‘August,’ which quickly climbed to become her most popular single to date.

“So how do I accept bittersweet ends? / How do I face the dirt piling overhead? / Am I brave enough?” RSC sings.

“Oh, but when did this loneliness set in? / Did it pass by my innocence at the door?” she continues, taking her listener back to the nostalgic innocence of youth.

The new single features layered vocals and melodic guitar riffs, filled with questions of self-doubt blended with unending positivity.

It evokes what RSC refers to as her life dream: to grow a loving community of people who are unapologetically and authentically themselves.

With a smooth breakdown at the song’s close, RSC’s vocals take on a birdlike quality, soaring above the melody in the most tranquil harmonies.

Exploring the ongoing theme of simply learning how to live, her lyrics resonate deeply with listeners, embodying a comforting, big-sisterly vibe.

RSC takes you on a journey, concluding the question of “Am I brave enough?” with a sense of encouragement that inspires you to “Chase the horizon.”

Like trailblazers Frente! and Regina Spektor, RSC skillfully weaves melodic lines with introspective lyrics, creating a compelling blend of indie pop that immerses listeners in emotional storytelling and thoughtful wordplay.

Check out the new single below.